DANS Denies Pressuring Iva Mihaylova

The State Agency for National Security “National Security” denied that its employees had exerted any kind of influence on Bulgarian citizen Iva Mihaylova. The statement was issued to the media in connection with a recording and subsequent comments about alleged pressure on her.

“Employees of the state agency have in no way exerted any kind of influence on the Bulgarian citizen for any reason whatsoever,” DANS said.

The agency called it unacceptable for it to be drawn into political and media confrontations through the dissemination and interpretation of recordings of unverified origin. According to DANS, the credibility of the claims in the recording has not been proven, and such actions hinder the objective clarification of a case affecting the health and fate of a Bulgarian citizen.

The distributed video features recordings of conversations in which Mihaylova claims that she was subjected to psychological pressure by individuals linked to DANS. According to the claims circulated, she was first encouraged to give an interview to journalist Martin Karbovski, while refusing could have led to the termination of her rehabilitation and state support. These claims have not been confirmed by an independent investigation.

Reports on the case indicate that Stanislav Tsanov's video was published on YouTube on November 14, 2026. However, the DANS statement provided gives October 14, 2026, as the date on which the recording was disseminated. The discrepancy between the dates has not been publicly clarified.

“The agency carries out its activities in strict compliance with its legally defined powers, in defence of Bulgaria's national security, the constitutional order and the security of Bulgarian citizens,” DANS also said.

The institution added that it would not allow its name and reputation to be used to create and disseminate false insinuations. “The agency remains consistent in carrying out its statutory functions with professionalism, objectivity and institutional responsibility,” the statement said.

The case prompted a reaction from “Democratic Bulgaria.” MPs Ivaylo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov called for an investigation into the claims, while Bozhanov urged DANS Chairman Plamen Tonchev to resign. Mirchev said he would insist that the actions of DANS and other special services structures be clarified.

Iva Mihaylova herself said that no one in Bulgaria had forced her to do anything. She asked not to be drawn into political disputes and to be left to recover in peace.

Mihaylova is in Bulgaria for treatment following a serious road accident in the Republic of North Macedonia. She is a defendant in the case there, while the Bulgarian authorities were notified of a request for an international search and extradition.