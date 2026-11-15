55 fires extinguished in 24 hours, one person injured

Fifty-five fires were extinguished across the country over the past 24 hours, with one person injured in one of the incidents. Fire and rescue services responded to 154 incident reports, the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population said.

Twenty-one fires caused material damage

“A total of 55 fires were extinguished, with one person injured in one of the incidents,” the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Protection of the Population said.

Twenty-one fires caused direct material damage. Nine of them occurred in residential buildings, while six involved vehicles.

The remaining 34 fires caused no material damage.

92 rescue and assistance operations

Over the 24-hour period, teams carried out 92 rescue and assistance operations. Eight of them were conducted in response to road traffic accidents.

Seven false alarms were also registered.