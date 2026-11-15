Two taken to hospital after crash near a bus stop in Varna

Two foreign students were taken to hospital after a crash near the „Pochivka“ bus stop in Varna. The car crashed in the area of the intersection near the bus stop and hit a road sign.

The incident was reported at 12:24 p.m. Three foreign nationals were traveling in the car, and according to information from the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, two of them were taken to hospital for examination but were not seriously injured.

A 22-year-old Finnish national was behind the wheel. He was not injured, and field tests for alcohol and drugs were negative. No further details about the cause of the crash have been released.

Source: bntnews.bg