Two trams collide in Sofia

Two trams have collided in Sofia. The incident occurred in the Triagalnika neighborhood along route 6, bTV reports. The vehicles were damaged in the collision.

Footage of the incident has been shared on social media. It shows the damaged trams, but based on the information published so far, it is not possible to determine the cause of the collision or the extent of the material damage.

There are no confirmed reports as to whether anyone was injured. No details have been released about the organization of traffic following the incident. Further information is expected.