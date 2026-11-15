Government to decide on 2027 budget: three key laws on the agenda

The Council of Ministers will review on Monday, 16 November, the draft state budget, the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund and the budget of state public insurance for 2027. The meeting is included in the government’s official agenda.

The cabinet is expected to discuss and approve the texts setting out revenues, expenditures and the main policies for the following year. The drafts must then be submitted to the National Assembly, where they will undergo parliamentary debate and voting.

The budget was presented at UNWE

The parameters of the 2027 budget plan were presented on 6 November at the University of National and World Economy. During the presentation, the prime minister said that the budget sets out the vision for the country’s development, as well as specific goals, priorities and policies.

“Our goal is for Bulgarians to live better and more securely,” the prime minister said.

According to him, the financial framework should outline the direction of government policy over the following year and link public spending to the cabinet’s priorities.

Social partners have already discussed the draft

On Wednesday, the draft budget was discussed by the social partners. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev said that the government was proposing a framework that would return public finances to sustainability without abandoning support for incomes, families and investment.

“We are proposing a budget that returns public finances to sustainability without abandoning support for incomes, families and investment,” Galab Donev said.

The discussion at the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation is part of the procedure preceding the submission of the bills to parliament. The final parameters will become clear after the Council of Ministers’ decision and the subsequent review by lawmakers.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg