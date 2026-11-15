Petrohan Pass closed to trucks: dense fog and risk of black ice

Traffic of heavy-duty vehicles weighing over 12 tons through the “Petrohan” Pass has been restricted due to dense fog, low temperatures and the risk of icing. The decision was made by the Regional Road Infrastructure Directorate in Montana.

In places, black ice has formed on the road surface, while sections of the route have been sanded several times over the past 24 hours. Under these conditions, loaded trucks have difficulty overcoming the steep inclines and may block traffic.

“Black ice has formed in places, and loaded trucks cannot overcome the steep inclines,” said the director of the Regional Road Infrastructure Directorate in Montana, Eng. Volodya Valov.

According to him, allowing heavy-duty vehicles through the pass in these conditions poses a real risk of serious disruption for all travelers.

Trucks have been diverted along an alternative route

The restriction has been introduced amid the temporary traffic organization due to repairs on the “Topli Dol” Tunnel on the “Hemus” Motorway. The planned detour via the “Petrohan” Pass for trucks weighing over 12 tons has been canceled due to the unfavorable weather conditions.

Heavy-duty traffic heading toward Sofia is being directed along Road II-16 through Rebarково, Lakatnik railway station, Svoge and Novi Iskar. Drivers should set off in vehicles prepared for winter conditions.

Sources: bntnews.bg, taralej.bg, nova.bg