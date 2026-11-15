439 road deaths: Bulgaria reports a worrying rise in fatal crashes

On the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims – a focus on driver training and a call to the authorities to make dangerous road sections across the country safer. What do the summarized data on accidents this year show, given their considerable number in Bulgaria?

Statistics show that efforts to reduce road deaths have produced no results. Since the beginning of the year, 439 people have lost their lives in serious crashes, according to Interior Ministry data. 53 more than during the same period last year.