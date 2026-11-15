Borisov categorical: GERB will not seek a no-confidence vote against the government

GERB will not initiate a no-confidence vote against the government. This was announced by the party’s chairman, Boyko Borisov, who described the procedure as meaningless in the absence of the necessary parliamentary support.

“No, it is not a tool. It is a tool if we can secure 121 [votes],” Borisov said. In his words, GERB cannot secure the necessary number of votes, while Vazrazhdane will not support such a motion.

Borisov: Those in power are not interested in the opposition’s vote

The GERB chairman also said that those in power are not interested in the opposition’s position. According to him, submitting a motion without any real possibility of it receiving support would turn into an “absolutely pointless exercise”.

“I do not do pointless things,” Borisov said. Thus, GERB will not take the initiative to seek a no-confidence vote against the cabinet, while any such action could be initiated only by other parliamentary forces.