Eyup Temiz: Vanya Chervenkova’s numerous claims do not correspond to the truth

Right of reply from Eyup Temiz, submitted through his lawyer under the Radio and Television Act, concerning Vanya Chervenkova’s appearance on "120 Minutes" last Sunday.

Here is what he states:

DEAR MR. SVETOSLAV IVANOV,

First of all, I would like to express my condolences to the family of Mr. Binev—his wife, children and grandchildren.

My person was affected (my name was mentioned) in the programme “120 Minutes” on 8/11/2026, in which you interviewed Vanya Dimitrova Chervenkova.

With this letter, I am availing myself of the opportunity granted to me by the provision of Article 18 of the Radio and Television Act and, within the statutory seven-day period, I am submitting this written reply to you and asking you to broadcast it.

In the interview with Vanya Chervenkova broadcast before your numerous television and radio audience and subsequently published on the website of bTV Media Group, numerous claims were presented that categorically do not correspond to objective reality.

1. Vanya Chervenkova’s claim that she was my former business partner is not true. The fact that I have never had a joint company or partnership in any form, either in Bulgaria or in Turkey, with this person of rather questionable reputation can easily be established through the relevant public registers.

2. Vanya Chervenkova’s claim that I served time in prison in Turkey is not true. I have a clean criminal record, have never been convicted and have not served any sentence in Turkey. There are also documents concerning these circumstances, which I am bringing to your attention. No criminal proceedings are pending against me.

3. Vanya Chervenkova’s claim that Mr. Yusuf Vedat Tugul, whom she referred to as “Vedat”, personally knows her, that they were together repeatedly in Turkey and that he provided her with any assistance is not true. Knowing Mr. Tugul well, I dare say that he values good hygiene in his personal and professional contacts, which rules out maintaining relations with the interviewee.

4. Vanya Chervenkova’s claim that my wife, Niya Temiz, acquired real estate belonging to architect Kalin Tiholov under a “general power of attorney” is not true. No such power of attorney exists, and even less did my wife acquire any of his properties; these circumstances can again easily be established by checking the relevant public registers. This is a corporate dispute that will be resolved by the court in accordance with the relevant legal procedure before a civil court. It will hereafter become known that Mr. Tiholov independently carried out acts of disposition concerning the assets of their jointly owned companies with third parties, in connection with which the lawyers have taken steps to refer the matter to the competent authorities.

5. Vanya Chervenkova’s claims and insinuations that my wife, Niya Temiz, fled or is hiding are also untrue. My family left the country solely because of the real danger that I believe exists to the life and health of myself and my family, which was present even before the tragedy that occurred on 24/10/2026, and the competent prosecutorial and diplomatic services of the Republic of Turkey were notified and the relevant contact details were provided. The psycho-emotional condition of my wife, Niya Temiz, who is a victim of a crime under the Special Part of the Criminal Code, Chapter V, Section VI, currently prevents her from participating in investigative activities.

I cannot know whether publicising information from the investigation will lead to the interviewee being held criminally liable, but appropriate legal action will be taken against Vanya Chervenkova for disseminating false information before your large audience that damages the honour, dignity or good name of myself and my family.

In view of the pre-trial detention measure imposed on me and my own severe neuropsychological condition, I am currently unable to participate in a television interview. Even if that were possible, I am of the opinion that making information from the investigation public is liable to hinder the conduct of an effective investigation into the case.

I expect the editorial team to present this position in the programme and in the publications of bTV Media Group related to the interview with comparable visibility, while reproducing my objections verbatim. Viewers must hear the other point of view as well.

I remain at your disposal for any questions.

Attached:

1. Criminal record certificate from the Republic of Turkey—copy;

2. Criminal record certificate from the Republic of Bulgaria—copy;

3. Certificate from the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Bulgaria confirming the absence of charges and pending criminal proceedings—copy;

Sofia, 13/11/2026