Assen Vassilev drops a bombshell: I have information about meetings between the CPC and the government

Former finance minister and co-chairman of We Continue the Change Assen Vassilev said on the “In Focus” programme that he had information about meetings between the Commission for Protection of Competition and the Ministry of Agriculture in connection with inspections of retail chains. He clarified that there was no confirmation of a conversation with the prime minister.

“When a regulator begins taking such action, it is very important for it to truly be independent. What I am hearing is that the regulator was summoned to the Council of Ministers and to the Ministry of Agriculture. That is not normal, unless information is being requested. And that is usually done in writing,” Assen Vassilev commented.

He recalled that in the past, accusations had been made that regulators were being used as an instrument of pressure.

“I hope there is no political connection to this whole thing. That the basket of care has failed and the regulator has been used as a club. We have heard such things in the past. I do not think any Bulgarian citizen would be surprised,” Vassilev commented.