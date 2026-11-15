After the Tragedy on the Trakia Motorway: Transport Minister Proposes an Artificial Intelligence System for Dangerous Drivers

A digital artificial intelligence system that can identify risky driving behavior and alert the police in real time. This is one of the measures the state plans to implement to improve road safety after the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway.

Speaking on bTV’s “120 Minutes,” Transport Minister Georgi Peev explained that the most serious problem at the moment is the lack of sufficiently effective coordination between institutions. According to him, the state has access to a huge amount of information from cameras and various monitoring systems, but it is not being used to its full potential.

He уточни, че разследването на трагедията на “Тракия” продължава, а Министерството на транспорта участва чрез Изпълнителна агенция “Автомобилна администрация”. По думите му в катастрофата са участвали 31 тежкотоварни автомобила и един автобус.

At the request of the Ministry of Interior and the supervising prosecutor, agency officials from the regional directorate in Yambol joined the on-site activities. Three tachographs were seized, data was extracted from another eight heavy goods vehicles, and 20 others were physically moved.

Source: https://btvnovinite.bg/predavania/120-minuti/sled-tragedijata-na-am-trakija-ministarat-na-transporta-predlaga-sistema-s-izkustven-intelekt-za-opasnite-shofyori.html?campaignsrc=clipboard