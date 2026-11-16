Weather Today, Forecast for Monday, November 16: Cloudy and Rainy in Western Bulgaria

Cloudy weather will prevail over Bulgaria today. Rain showers are expected in places in the western half of the country, while fog will form in the lowlands during the morning hours. Temporary breaks in the cloud cover are possible in the southeastern regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts.

Minimum temperatures will be between 3° and 8°, while maximum temperatures will range from 9° to 14°. In Sofia, temperatures of around 4° are expected in the morning and around 10° during the day. It will be almost calm in Western and Central Bulgaria, while light to moderate winds from the south-southeast will blow in the eastern regions.

Rain in the Western Regions and Snow in the Higher Areas

There will be rain in the mountains of Western Bulgaria. Above 1,800 meters, the precipitation will turn to snow. Along the Black Sea coast, cloud cover will be considerable, with moderate southeasterly winds and temperatures between 12° and 14°. The sea water temperature will be 14°-15°, while the sea will have a wave height of 2-3 on the Beaufort scale.

According to the NIMH forecast, during the night leading into Tuesday, the precipitation will spread from west to east and cover many parts of the country. Winds will shift to west-northwest and strengthen. On Tuesday, the rain will quickly stop, the cloud cover will break up, and southwesterly winds will develop again in the western half of the country.

Sources: bta.bg