Cabinet to submit 2027 budget with a 3.5% deficit

The Council of Ministers will review the draft laws on the state budget, the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund and the budget of the State Social Security system for 2027. Once approved, the three draft laws must be submitted to the National Assembly for discussion and a final vote.

“The cabinet’s main goal is to restore the health of public finances,” BNR reports. The plan envisages reducing the budget deficit to 3% of gross domestic product in 2028–2029, while also reducing the new debt assumed.

The deficit is set at 3.5%

For 2027, the government has set a budget shortfall of 3.5% of GDP, or €4.9 billion. The framework provides for taking on €8.6 billion in new debt, while total debt at the end of the year is expected to exceed 31% of GDP.

The opposition has criticised the planned deficit and insists that it be limited to the maximum permissible 3%. According to opposition parties, the draft should be withdrawn and revised before it is submitted to parliament.

Average annual inflation in 2027 is forecast at 4%, while economic growth is expected to slow to 2.5%.

5% increase in public-sector salaries

The draft provides for a 5% increase in wage spending in the public sector. A 7.5% increase is planned for teaching staff, while no increase is envisaged for the security sector next year.

The minimum wage from 1 January 2027 is expected to be €660. Salaries will no longer be tied to the level of the minimum wage. An increase in social assistance is also planned, with the most significant rise expected for families with children.

The streamlining of the state administration will continue with the elimination of a further 5,000 positions. Trade unions are prepared to protest over the proposed income policy.

More funds for pensions and benefits

The deficit in the social security system will be slightly over 40% and will be covered by the central budget. The largest expenditure will be on pensions, for which 10.4% of GDP has been allocated.

From 1 July 2027, pensions are expected to be indexed under the Swiss rule by almost 8%. The change will also apply to the maximum pension amount. An increase is planned in maternity benefits during the child’s second year, as well as in unemployment benefits at both the minimum and maximum levels.

At the same time, the minimum and maximum insurable income thresholds are expected to rise. Businesses categorically oppose the higher social security thresholds, as they will increase the cost of social security contributions.

Sources: bnrnews.bg