Investigation into the Trakia Motorway crash continues

The investigation into the serious chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway is continuing, with no leading theory on the causes of the incident yet established. Thirteen people died in the collisions.

Investigators have said that all possible hypotheses remain under review. Each individual road accident included in the chain-reaction crash will be analyzed separately.

81 minor crashes were part of the incident

The complexity of the investigation stems from the scale of the crash. It involved 81 minor crashes, with each subsequent impact changing the position of the vehicle involved in the previous collision.

This makes it necessary to reconstruct the sequence of the collisions and establish how the individual accidents unfolded. No specific leading theory has been identified in the case.

Documentation has been requested from three cities

A large part of the forensic medical examinations of the injured people has already been ordered. All available documentation has also been requested from hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas.

At this stage, no specific suspects have been identified and no charges have been brought. The investigation is continuing with an analysis of the individual collisions, expert examinations and medical documents.

Sources: nova.bg