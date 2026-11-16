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Train Hits Cyclist at Kazanlak Railway Station

Train Hits Cyclist at Kazanlak Railway Station

The man was crossing the tracks at the station’s western entrance. The injured man was taken to hospital, while police are investigating the cause of the incident

Nov 16, 2026 06:57 75

Train Hits Cyclist at Kazanlak Railway Station - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A train hit a cyclist at the western entrance of Kazanlak railway station. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on November 15, while the man was crossing the railway tracks.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the local hospital. “There is currently no official information about his condition,” BNT reports.

The train stopped at the scene after the collision. Police teams are investigating the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident.

So far, no additional information has been released about the cyclist’s condition or the train’s movements after the incident.

Sources: bntnews.bg


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