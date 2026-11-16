Train Hits Cyclist at Kazanlak Railway Station

A train hit a cyclist at the western entrance of Kazanlak railway station. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on November 15, while the man was crossing the railway tracks.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to the local hospital. “There is currently no official information about his condition,” BNT reports.

The train stopped at the scene after the collision. Police teams are investigating the causes and circumstances surrounding the accident.

So far, no additional information has been released about the cyclist’s condition or the train’s movements after the incident.

Sources: bntnews.bg