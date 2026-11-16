Over 20 tonnes of leaves and green waste collected and transported in Sofia

Over 20 tonnes of leaves and green waste were collected and transported in Sofia yesterday. At the request of the Sofia Inspectorate, cleaning teams are sweeping the streets, sidewalks and adjacent areas and inspecting the drainage capacity of stormwater inlets.

Cleaning teams are collecting fallen leaves, which are transported to the Biological Treatment Facility in Han Bogrov. There, the leaves are processed into compost. The activity is carried out throughout the entire leaf-fall season.

Inspections of stormwater inlets and scheduled maintenance activities continue. Teams are monitoring the accumulation of leaves and other debris around the grates, which could obstruct the drainage of rainwater.

Waste collection and transportation in all districts also continue according to schedule, as does the collection and transportation of bulky waste.

Duty teams from the Sofia Inspectorate remain on the ground, conducting patrols and monitoring the quality of the work, commissioning additional cleaning whenever necessary.