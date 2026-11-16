Two victims of the crash on the Trakia Motorway are being treated in Burgas

Two of the victims of the serious pile-up on the Trakia Motorway are continuing their treatment at Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas. One of the patients is a Romanian citizen and remains in serious but stable condition. A total of 14 people have been admitted to hospitals in Sofia, Burgas, Sliven and Yambol, while 13 people died in the accident.

“The Romanian citizen, who is still in the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care, is in serious but stable condition. He was extubated on Friday and is now responsive, coherent and pain-free, with stable respiratory and haemodynamic parameters,” said Dr Valentin Milev, head of the hospital’s intensive care department.

The patient was admitted with combined chest and abdominal trauma. The more serious injuries are in the chest area – multiple rib fractures, a comminuted fracture of the sternum and a fractured shoulder blade. He is no longer in critical condition and has been brought out of his medically induced coma, but he continues to have a lung contusion.

A follow-up scan is due to be performed, after which the medical team will assess how to continue the treatment. Consultations with Prof. Baltov are also expected. The doctors must determine whether additional stabilisation of the shoulder blade is necessary. “There is, of course, a risk. While the patient is in serious condition in intensive care, there is always a risk, but for now things are under control,” Dr Milev said.

The second patient is due to undergo surgery

The other victim is a 37-year-old paediatric infectious disease specialist from Burgas. He was admitted to intensive care on the day of the accident, where his condition was stabilised for three days. An operation to stabilise the fractures of his upper and lower limbs was performed on the very first day.

The man suffered fractures to his left wrist, right elbow and right lower leg. After being discharged from intensive care, he was transferred to the trauma clinic. An additional surgical procedure is forthcoming, including the placement of plates on the right elbow.

There is still no exact date for the discharge of the two patients. According to Dr Milev, their condition is improving daily, with the earliest possible discharge date for the second patient being in about a week. Another four victims have already been discharged from Heart and Brain Hospital.