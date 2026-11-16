The Cabinet to Submit the 2027 Budget to Parliament Today

The Council of Ministers will adopt the 2027 Budget and submit it to the National Assembly. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this ahead of the cabinet's extraordinary meeting. “Today, the Council of Ministers will adopt the 2027 Budget and submit it to Parliament,” the prime minister said.

The meeting is expected to adopt the three main budgets for next year – the state budget, the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund and the budget of State Public Social Insurance.

The deficit is between 3.5% and 4.2% of GDP

The planned deficit is 4.2% of gross domestic product on an accrual basis, including all due expenditure. On a cash basis, the figure is 3.5% of GDP. Planned revenues and expenditure exceed EUR 50 billion.

The draft envisages a 10% reduction in total labour costs in the public administration, including through staff cuts. For the remaining employees, a 5% salary increase is planned from January 1, while teachers are to receive a 7.5% increase. Monthly salaries in the security agencies will be frozen.

The minimum wage is planned to reach EUR 660

The budget framework sets a minimum wage of EUR 660. Pensions are to be increased from July 1 under the Swiss rule.

Changes to tax policy are also envisaged. Local taxes will increase by 30% due to the revised tax assessment. The draft includes a 33% tax on excess profits, as well as a tax on powerful cars. An increase in the excise duty on cigarettes is also planned.

Following its adoption by the Council of Ministers, the bills will be submitted to the National Assembly for consideration, where parliamentary proceedings on the three budget laws will follow.