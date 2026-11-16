Rumen Radev: No more excuses about the legacy

The government is submitting the draft budget for 2027 to the National Assembly. Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the budget plan as an attempt to strike a balance between limiting public spending and the deficit and increasing incomes, social support and investment.

Among the main priorities are support for children, the elderly, socially disadvantaged people and people with disabilities. An increase in tax relief for children, including children with disabilities, is planned, along with higher student scholarships, pensions and social support.

Radev apologized to the mothers of children with disabilities for the tension that had arisen and said that there would be neither a reduction in funding nor any change in the conditions for receiving it.

“Regardless of the deficit, there will be no reduction in funding for them and there will be no change in the conditions for them,” the prime minister said.

According to him, the incomes of the rest of Bulgaria’s citizens will not be reduced either. He pointed to salaries, pensions, social payments, clothing allowances, and the remuneration of teachers, judicial employees and other civil servants.

Focus on production and investment

“If there is any change, it will be solely and exclusively upward. This is the most socially oriented budget in years, and that too amid a serious deficit,” Rumen Radev said.

The government is planning measures to curb the misuse of funds and increase budget revenues. According to the prime minister, a sustainable improvement in prosperity depends on greater, higher-quality and faster production, as well as on export growth.

Radev identified support for Bulgarian production, investment in the knowledge economy, industrial zones and parks, and attracting foreign investors as key areas in the 2027 budget.

Rating remains at BBB+

“A real breakthrough lies ahead of us. We are about to attract foreign investments that are strategically enormous in scale, which will transform our economy and take us into a new technological orbit,” he said.

At the beginning of the meeting, the prime minister also commented on Bulgaria’s credit rating. According to him, the rating had not been downgraded and remained at BBB+, with only its outlook having been changed by one notch.

Radev rejected claims of an expected recession and cited Standard & Poor's forecasts for economic growth of 2.8% this year and 2.6% over the next three years. He also said that Bulgaria ranked fifth in the European Union in terms of economic growth in the third quarter, while foreign direct investment had increased by 100% compared with the same period last year.

The prime minister urged the ministers, the MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria” and the state administration to focus on carrying out the assigned tasks and not waste time in unnecessary disputes with the opposition.

“From now on – no excuses, but work,” Rumen Radev said.