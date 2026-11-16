APB: Let “The Invisible” Be in the Foreground This Time

The Association of Prosecutors in Bulgaria expresses its unconditional support and deep respect for the national initiative “The Invisible in the Judicial System”.

They stepped out of the registries, archives and courtrooms. They stood before everyone with their faces, names and stories. They did not ask for privileges. They asked for justice. They asked to be able to live decently from their work and remain in the profession they had chosen.

For years, court employees have been underestimated, belittled and left in the background. Their work remained invisible, but their responsibility was never insignificant. Behind every case, every file, every summons and every judicial act stands their work. Behind every employee stands a person. Behind that person stands a family.

Today, a newly appointed court clerk receives a net monthly salary of €717.80. That figure is enough. Nothing more can be taken from people who receive so little. Court employees are the least responsible for the problems of the judiciary. Yet once again, they are expected to pay the bill—with their incomes, their security and their jobs.

This is not reform. Reform is not carried out by mechanically cutting costs. A budget is not saved through the incomes of the lowest-paid workers. The rule of law is not strengthened through yet another humiliation of the people who support it every day.

Let them not be alone this time. We call on all court employees, prosecutors, judges, investigating magistrates, lawyers, notaries, enforcement agents, professional and trade union organisations, the legal community and all citizens who care about justice to unite around their legitimate demands.

Not to speak on their behalf, but to help them be heard. Not to stand in front of them, but to clear a path for them. Not to appropriate their cause, but to show that they will no longer be left alone.

“The Invisible” have set an example for the entire judicial system. They showed that dignity is not given as a gift—it is defended. That even the quietest voice can shake the state when it speaks the truth.

Now it is our turn to stand beside them. To help them be heard. To help them be noticed. To prevent yet another humiliation.

We insist on a lasting and fair increase in their basic salaries, on preventing mechanical staff cuts, and on the direct participation of the initiative’s representatives in all decisions affecting their incomes, rights and jobs.

Decisions concerning court employees cannot be made without court employees. They took the first step. Now let us all take a step towards them. Because without them, justice cannot function. And without justice for them, we cannot credibly speak of justice for others.