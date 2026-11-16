Vasil Terziev: Vrana Park-Museum Now Has a Permanent Team, Guaranteed Budget and Specialised Equipment for Year-Round Maintenance

“For the first time, Vrana Park-Museum will have its own permanent team, guaranteed annual funding and specialised maintenance equipment. Our aim is for the park to reopen to Sofia residents and visitors to the city this spring,” said Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev.

Permanent funding of €841,586 for each calendar year has been secured for the year-round maintenance of the nearly 970-hectare historic park – for maintenance, mowing, watering, sanitary pruning, servicing the paths and water network, and staff remuneration.



“We have secured the necessary resources to look after the park year-round. We are creating 21 permanent positions at the Parks and Urban Gardens Municipal Enterprise. These are the people who will take care of the trees, paths, lawns and the park’s maintenance every day,” Terziev wrote.

A one-off start-up resource of €991,905 has also been secured for Vrana Park-Museum. Of this amount, €582,873 is for the purchase of specialised municipal machinery and equipment, while €409,032 is for covering activities related to the full emergency securing of the site, which began in August this year. A permanent team consisting of a landscape architect-manager, landscapers, landscaping specialists, aerial work platform operators and maintenance workers will operate on site.

“This is the result of nearly two years of efforts to secure sustainable management and the necessary funds for the park’s restoration. Vrana is part of Sofia’s history and a national treasure that deserves permanent, professional and responsible care,” the mayor of Sofia said.

Terziev recalled that the park was closed to visitors in 2025. In May this year, the Council of Ministers granted Vrana Park-Museum to Sofia Municipality for free management, and the official handover protocol was signed at the end of June.



“I would like to recall that in 2025 we were forced to close Vrana after the state refused for months to provide us with a legal basis to continue managing it. It was only in May this year that the Council of Ministers granted the park to Sofia Municipality for free management, and at the end of June we officially took responsibility for it again. I thank Vyara Todeva and the caretaker government for making this possible,” the mayor said.



The emergency securing of the site began in August. The activities include clearing the grounds, mowing, removing fallen trees and making the area safe. A survey of the site identified more than 600 dead and dangerous trees, for the phased removal of which funds have been allocated from the start-up resource.

“Since August, we have been clearing the grounds, mowing, removing fallen trees and making the park safe step by step. More than 150 of the dangerous and diseased trees have already been removed,” Terziev also recalled.

Sofia Municipality’s aim is for Vrana Park-Museum to reopen to visitors in the spring. A detailed Plan for the Management and Development of the park is also to be drawn up, which the director of the Parks and Urban Gardens Municipal Enterprise, Stoyan Vlahov, must present within three months. The plan will be prepared jointly by experts from the municipal enterprise, the Green System Directorate and the Urban Planning and Development Department.