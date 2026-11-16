Galab Donev: The 2027 budget is a budget of prudence

The government approved the draft State Budget Act of the Republic of Bulgaria for 2027. Finance Minister Galab Donev described the framework as a “budget of prudence” and said that the main goal was to overcome inherited imbalances without abandoning incomes and support for the most vulnerable groups.

“It is impossible to demand a lower deficit, lower debt, unchanged taxes, more public investment and higher incomes at the same time without stating where the necessary financial resources will come from,” Donev said. In his words, the state cannot continue indefinitely spending money that does not exist.

The main economic projections

The draft budget was prepared based on a forecast of real economic growth of 2.5% in 2027. Average annual inflation is expected to be 4%, while by the end of the year it is projected to slow to 2.6%.

According to the projections presented, compensation per employee in the economy will increase by 6.2%. Unemployment is expected to remain at around 3.4%. Donev described the economic forecast as cautious and stressed that it did not rely on overly optimistic assumptions.

Standard & Poor’s assessment

The minister also commented on the assessment by the international rating agency Standard & Poor’s. In his words, Bulgaria’s outlook had been changed from positive to stable, but the country’s credit rating had not been downgraded.

Donev said that the agency expected economic growth of 2.8% in 2026 and average growth of 2.6% for the 2027–2029 period. He linked the change in the outlook to the fiscal indicators reported, including the adjustment he cited to the 2025 deficit—from 3% to 4% of gross domestic product—as well as findings in reports by the Bulgarian National Audit Office.

The finance minister said that the draft budget had been turned into a political target even before it was presented. According to him, this created uncertainty and replaced a reasonable debate on public finances with political speculation.