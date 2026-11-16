Efremova: The 2027 budget draft provides over €300 million more for children and families

Serious support – over €300 million more, is envisaged for families with children in the 2027 budget draft as part of the government’s demographic policy. It will reach them through higher amounts of the various types of benefits and an increase in tax relief. This was stated by Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova at a briefing at the Council of Ministers after the government adopted the drafts of the budget laws for 2027.

“By raising the base for tax relief, as well as introducing a new one, we envisage families retaining more funds for raising their children,” Minister Efremova said. She noted that the draft State Budget Act increases all one-off and monthly benefits for the birth and raising of a child. A higher allowance for looking after a child up to the age of two is provided for in the State Social Security Budget Act. It will increase from €398 to €450.

With regard to income policy, a higher minimum wage is envisaged, which will reach €660.

“The main goal of improving the quality of life and incomes is through decent-paid work for people of working age, which can be achieved by raising their qualifications. To this end, various free forms of training are provided to improve qualifications and develop skills,” Minister Natalia Efremova said. Special emphasis in the training will be placed on skills for working with artificial intelligence.

Minister Efremova recalled that higher minimum remuneration by sector can be negotiated between the social partners through collective bargaining. Promoting social dialogue is also at the core of negotiating the minimum wage under the newly adopted mechanism for determining it.

The State Social Security budget amounts to over €16.5 billion, which is an increase of over €1.240 billion. An increase in pensions under the “Swiss rule” is envisaged, with pensions rising by between 7% and 8% from 1 July 2027. “The minimum pension will reach €374, while we are also raising the pension ceiling, which will be €1,875,” Minister Efremova noted. An increase is also envisaged in the daily minimum and maximum unemployment benefits, which will rise respectively from €9 to €13 and from €54 to €60.

The minimum insurable income is planned to be €660, while the maximum will reach €2,400. “This will guarantee higher unemployment, maternity and temporary incapacity benefits and, in the long term, will lead to higher pensions,” Natalia Efremova recalled.

The social affairs minister guaranteed that no person with a disability would be deprived of the support they need. It is provided through various instruments – a range of monthly benefits, a social disability pension, a supplementary allowance for assistance by another person, and various targeted benefits – for adapting a home, purchasing a personal motor vehicle, balneotherapy and rehabilitation. “Tens of thousands of people from vulnerable groups, including children and adults with disabilities, use free social services throughout the country. Funds have also been provided for the remuneration of personal assistants,” Minister Efremova noted.

The 2027 state budget draft envisages an increase of over €100 in the monthly benefit for raising a child with the highest degree of disability – over 90% with assistance by another person. This means €1,200 more per year and a total of €8,500 apart from the other forms of support.

“My goal is to provide higher-quality and better care for all people with disabilities,” Minister Efremova said. To this end, she noted that a broad public debate and consultations with stakeholders are forthcoming on how to improve the implementation of the Personal Assistance Act in order to achieve more effective support for those most in need.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev noted that the 2027 state budget draft is the most social one to date.