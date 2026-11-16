€8,000 for the heirs of those killed on the Trakia motorway

The government has granted one-time financial assistance of €8,000 to the legal heirs of those killed in the serious chain-reaction crash on the Trakia motorway on November 10, 2026.

The total amount of the funds is €96,000. The money has been provided from the budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy.

The assistance will be paid through “Social Assistance”

The funds will be paid by the “Social Assistance” directorates of the Social Assistance Agency. The legal heirs of the people killed in the accident are entitled to the assistance.

“In this way, the state will provide additional financial support for the families of all those killed,” the government press service announced.

The total amount of €96,000 corresponds to 12 payments of €8,000 each. The payments are intended as additional support for the families affected by the tragedy.