Incident involving a cargo ship in Bulgaria’s Black Sea exclusive economic zone

At 9:15 a.m., the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre – Varna received a distress signal from the crew of the cargo ship BETUL 8 in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra. The signal reported that the ship was sinking.

Four vessels from the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Naval Group (MCM Black Sea) have been dispatched to the site of the incident – two Bulgarian, one Romanian and one Turkish. The operation is being coordinated by the Directorate-General for Emergency Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”.

The operation also involves two Cougar helicopters and an Su-25 aircraft of the Air Force, which will conduct surveillance and reconnaissance of the area.

BETUL 8 is sailing under the Somali flag and has a 12-member crew. The ship was travelling from Tulcea, Romania, to Egypt and is carrying nearly 3 tonnes of bulk wheat.