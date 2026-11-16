Inflation reached 1.2% in October

Monthly inflation in October 2026 stood at 1.2%, while annual inflation reached 6%, the National Statistical Institute reported. The data were calculated using the Consumer Price Index, with the monthly change comparing October with the previous month, and the annual change comparing October 2026 with October 2025.

Cumulative inflation since the beginning of the year stands at 5.4%. Average annual inflation for the period November 2025–October 2026 compared with the previous 12-month period was 5.1%.

Clothing and entertainment prices rise the most

The largest monthly increase in prices was reported for the “Clothing and footwear” group–7.4%. It was followed by “Recreation, sport and culture” at 7%, education services at 2.5%, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco products at 1.1%.

Among the main food products, meat, meat by-products and meat products increased in price by 0.6%, while milk, dairy products and eggs rose by 0.5%. The prices of bread, bakery products and confectionery products remained unchanged during the month.

According to the NSI, the reported annual inflation rate of 6% shows the change in the overall price level compared with October 2025, while the 1.2% figure reflects price movements within October alone.