Vice Admiral Mitko Petеv Leaves the Presidential Administration

Vice Admiral Mitko Petev is leaving the Presidential Administration, where he serves as President Iliana Iotova’s national security adviser. No reason has been given for his departure. Petev is also the head of state’s representative on the Security Council at the Council of Ministers, BGNES reported.

Career in the Navy and NATO

Petev’s military career began after he graduated from the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna. He underwent further training in the United States, including at the Naval War College in Newport and the Naval Command College.

Over the years, Petev served as commander of the “Smeli” frigate, head of the Burgas Naval Base and commander of the Bulgarian Navy from 2015–2019. He also served as head of the Georgi S. Rakovski National Defence College.

Since 2019, he has represented the Chief of Defence on NATO’s Military Committee and the European Union Military Committee. In 2024, he was appointed adviser to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on military security matters.

Representative on the Security Council

By a decree promulgated on March 27, 2026, Petev was appointed the president’s representative on the Security Council at the Council of Ministers. The document lists his position as adviser to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on military security.

The vice admiral speaks four languages and has been awarded the French Legion of Honour. He is also a member of the US Navy’s Admirals’ Circle.