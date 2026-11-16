Angel Naydenov: The 2027 defense budget falls €200 million short

The defense budget in 2027 will reach €3.153 billion, equivalent to 2.23% of gross domestic product. This represents a nominal increase of 17% compared with the expected spending for 2026, but the amount is approximately €200 million lower than the previously approved plan for a phased increase in funding through 2035, former Defense Minister Angel Naydenov told NOVA NEWS.

According to him, the first significant setback is the reduction of the planned share from 2.33% to 2.23% of GDP.

“The funds that were supposed to be allocated are being reduced because of the difficult financial situation in the country,” Naydenov explained.

He pointed out that this is an attempt to strike a balance between spending on social sectors and defense needs.

Frozen salaries and a plan for new appointments

As a second negative aspect, Naydenov highlighted the freezing of military personnel’s salaries, with no further increase planned. According to him, the rise in salaries was one of the factors behind the increased interest in serving in the Bulgarian Army and the armed forces.

The budget includes €27.5 million for recruiting new soldiers and reducing the staffing shortfall. The retirement of 400 employees who have reached retirement age is expected to create an opportunity to appoint between 1,000 and 1,300 service members next year.

More funding for modernization

The largest increase is earmarked for capital expenditure and accelerating modernization. Its share is rising from 33% to 41% of the Defense Ministry’s total funds, with the specified amount reaching 1.228 billion leva. Six projects for the Bulgarian Army under the European SAFE program are already being implemented.

Naydenov also commented on the situation in the Black Sea following drone strikes on three vessels. According to him, the incidents occurred in Romania’s territorial waters, between 4 and 7 nautical miles from the shore, near the Danube Delta and the port of Sulina. He described what happened as the risks drawing closer to the coastline and a violation of the territorial waters of the neighboring country.

The former defense minister also addressed the Dublin Declaration. According to him, Bulgaria is among the 40 countries that supported the fundamental principles of European security, while the reservations regarding the preamble reflect the dynamics of the ongoing peace negotiations.