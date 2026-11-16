All 12 crew members of the cargo ship BETUL 8 successfully evacuated

All 12 people were successfully evacuated and taken aboard a helicopter heading to Chaika Naval Air Base. Teams from the General Directorate of Border Police and the Emergency Medical Assistance Center will take charge of the sailors.

According to information from the helicopter crew, the evacuees are in good general condition. There are no seriously injured people, but they are suffering from the cold.

An aerial survey of the area established that the vessel had capsized. A military vessel has been dispatched to the site of the incident to check for any marine pollution.



The search and rescue operation was conducted under the leadership of the Directorate General for Emergency and Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration”.