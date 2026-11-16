Bulgaria plans to purchase 57 Caesar howitzers from France

Bulgaria plans to acquire 57 Caesar self-propelled howitzers with a calibre of 155 mm from France. The Council of Ministers is proposing that the National Assembly approve the project, which also includes ammunition and support equipment for the Land Forces.

The project is part of Bulgaria’s national plan under the European SAFE instrument. Through it, European Union countries can jointly finance the acquisition of defence equipment and ammunition. Artillery systems are among the categories covered by the instrument.

What capabilities the equipment is expected to provide

According to the government project, the new howitzers are expected to enhance the army’s capabilities for counter-battery warfare, fire support for ground formations and the engagement of enemy reserves. The acquisition is also aimed at addressing the shortage of artillery support capabilities in the Land Forces.

The decision states that the new equipment will also contribute to fulfilling Bulgaria’s commitments to NATO’s collective defence. The joint acquisition with France is part of a broader programme to modernise the armed forces.

Parliament must approve the investment expenditure

Under the decision, the Minister of Defence is authorised to conduct negotiations and sign agreements with the French Minister of Defence for the joint acquisition of the howitzers and ammunition.

“The next steps are for the National Assembly to approve an investment expenditure project and the signing of the individual acquisition orders,” the Council of Ministers said.

A framework agreement for the howitzers between Bulgaria and France was signed in 2025. The forthcoming agreement on the ammunition is the next stage in implementing the project to develop artillery capabilities. The individual orders can be signed after parliamentary approval.

At this stage, this concerns a planned acquisition rather than a delivery contract that has already been concluded. The published information does not specify the project’s value or the deadlines for receiving the howitzers.