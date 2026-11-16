Bozhilov: Bulgaria is lagging behind in modernizing its armed forces

Bulgaria continues to lag behind in modernizing its armed forces, despite the planned increase in the defense budget. This was stated by the chairman of the Sofia Security Forum and former deputy defense minister Yordan Bozhilov on NOVA NEWS.

For 2027, defense funding is expected to increase by 17% to €3.15 billion. Bozhilov pointed out that the projected 2.23% of gross domestic product remains below the planned 2.33%. He also recalled the plan adopted by the government for defense spending to gradually reach 3.5% of GDP by 2035.

“The modernization of the Army has been significantly delayed over the years. Decisions have been made that continue to weigh on us even today,” Bozhilov said.

In his words, the country needs a clear concept for the development of its armed forces, tailored to the new threats and the need for territorial defense.

Drones, artificial intelligence and Bulgarian industry

Bozhilov stressed that the contracts already signed for the F-16 fighter jets, the Stryker combat vehicles and the new patrol ships must be carried out. According to him, at the same time, more serious attention needs to be paid to drones, robotic systems, artificial intelligence and modern communications technologies.

He called for the restoration of the link between the army, science and the defense industry, as well as for effective measures against corruption.

More than 20% of authorized positions are vacant

“If we do not involve Bulgarian industry in creating capabilities for the Army, we will simply become a buyer of military equipment from abroad,” Bozhilov warned.

The shortage of service members was also discussed during the interview. According to Bozhilov, more than 20% of authorized positions in the army remain vacant, while some applicants do not meet the necessary physical and educational requirements.

In his view, higher salaries alone are not enough to attract young people. The Bulgarian Army must offer modern equipment and opportunities for professional development.

Warning about security in the Black Sea

Bozhilov said that Bulgaria must actively participate in the common decisions of NATO and the European Union, while also taking into account the role of countries outside the EU such as the United Kingdom, Norway and Turkey.

He described the Black Sea as a hotspot in the war between Russia and Ukraine and called on Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey to improve surveillance and countermeasures against aerial and maritime drones.

“Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey must do much more both in terms of surveillance and in finding ways to counter aerial and maritime drones,” Bozhilov said.

According to him, the country has the capacity to take action not only in its territorial waters but also in its exclusive economic zone. He stressed that safe navigation in the Black Sea is of key importance to national security and to the economies of Bulgaria and the region.