Abrovski: Design work for the repair of the Ogosta Dam will be carried out in 2027

Design work for the major repair of the Ogosta Dam will be carried out in 2027, Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski said. The facility near Montana is in a faulty, partially operational condition, and its repair has been delayed for years.

“In 2027, we will prepare the design for the repair of the Ogosta Dam,” Abrovski said. According to him, bringing the dam into proper working condition is a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The dam is subject to restrictions because of its technical condition

On April 15, 2026, Napoyitelni Sistemi EAD carried out a technical inspection of the facility. According to the findings, the Ogosta Dam may be operated only while observing a maximum water level of 193 meters. This corresponds to a volume of 400 million cubic meters, compared with a total capacity of 506 million cubic meters.

The inspections confirmed that the main outlet can perform its intended function, but there are defective sections along the shaft of the hydraulic cylinder. The dam has been classified as having the highest, first degree of potential hazard and is part of the country’s critical infrastructure.

The tender for the outlet received no bids

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food has prepared technical specifications for a public procurement procedure to prepare a detailed design for the repair of the operating gate of the main outlet. The invitation was published on March 19, 2026, but no indicative price offer was submitted within the specified period.

In 2018, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision to repair and reconstruct the Ogosta Dam. However, by 2026, no actual construction and installation work had begun. In April this year, the facility was returned to the management of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, after previously being among the dams overseen by the State Consolidation Company.

Funding has been earmarked for four dams

The draft state budget includes an investment project for preparing detailed designs and carrying out construction and installation work on the Ogosta, Trakiya, Pyasachnik and Domlyan dams. For 2027, projected capital expenditure of €100 million has been specified for the four facilities.

Thus, the next step for the Ogosta Dam is the preparation of the design documentation, before the actual major repair can be commissioned. Until then, the operation of the dam will remain subject to the restrictions introduced because of its established technical condition.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bta.bg, fakti.bg