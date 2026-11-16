Northwestern Bulgaria ranks first in the EU for road deaths

Northwestern Bulgaria is the region with the highest road mortality rate in the European Union. In 2024, 148 deaths per million inhabitants were recorded there, while the EU average was 45 per million.

The data comes from Eurostat and covers NUTS 2 regions. Bulgaria’s northwest includes the districts of Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Pleven and Lovech. An important clarification is that the ranking measures the number of deaths in relation to the population, rather than the absolute number of victims.

“Northwestern Bulgaria is the region with the highest figure in the EU – 148 deaths per million inhabitants,” Eurostat said.

In 2024, 20,210 deaths in road accidents were recorded across the European Union. Thus, the figure for Northwestern Bulgaria is more than three times the Union average.

Major differences between Bulgarian regions

The difference within the country is significant. The Southwestern region, which includes Sofia City, Sofia Province, Blagoevgrad, Pernik and Kyustendil, recorded 40 deaths per million inhabitants. That is 108 fewer than the figure for the northwest.

Eurostat lists Bulgaria among the countries with the largest internal regional disparities according to this indicator. Similar contrasts have also been recorded in France and Portugal, where the difference between individual regions is likewise more than 100 deaths per million inhabitants.

The northwest outpaces other high-risk areas

Portugal’s Alentejo ranks next after the Bulgarian region, with 137 deaths per million inhabitants. It is followed by the French regions of Guadeloupe with 131, French Guiana with 114 and Corsica with 113, as well as Romania’s Southwest Oltenia region with 111.

Of the 244 regions with available data, 129 were above the EU average, 113 were below it, and two had the same figure. Despite the high result in Northwestern Bulgaria, the overall picture for the EU shows a decline: in 2024, the number of deaths was 1.9% lower than the previous year, while compared with 2014, the decrease was 16.7%. The road mortality rate fell in 76.2% of the regions with available data.

Sources: nova.bg, bta.bg