The draft Budget 2027 has already been submitted to the National Assembly after being approved by the government. Higher incomes are planned for people on the minimum wage, pensioners, families with children and some public-sector employees. At the same time, the maximum insurable income and the base values used to calculate the tax assessments of properties are increasing. The final parameters will become clear after the parliamentary procedure is completed.

The Minimum Wage and Public-Sector Incomes

From 1 January, the minimum wage is expected to reach 660 euros, compared with 620.20 euros in 2026. This is a nominal increase of 6.4%. After standard social security and tax deductions, net income would be around 512 euros per month.

The Ministry of Finance is forecasting average annual inflation of 4% in 2027. This means that part of the increase may be offset by higher prices, with the real effect depending primarily on food, housing and energy costs.

An indexation of 5% is planned for the basic monthly salaries in budget-funded organisations. Separately, 7.5% more funding has been earmarked for teaching staff in school and pre-school education, or an additional 170.5 million euros. For military personnel and employees of the Ministry of Interior, the basic salaries reached in 2026 are expected to remain unchanged instead of being automatically recalculated under the previous mechanism.

Pensions, Maternity and Benefits

Pensions will be updated from 1 July 2027 under the Swiss rule, with the expected increase ranging between 7% and 8%. The minimum pension for insurance length of service and age with a full contribution record is expected to reach 374.62 euros, while the maximum pension is set to become 1,875 euros. The average pension is expected to be 587.70 euros.

The benefit for the second year of maternity leave is increasing from 398.81 to 450 euros. If the mother returns to work before the child turns two, the compensation will rise from 50% to 75% of the benefit. At an amount of 450 euros, this means up to 337.50 euros per month in addition to the salary, provided the legal conditions are met.

The minimum daily unemployment benefit is expected to rise from 9.21 to 13 euros, while the maximum will increase from 54.78 to 60.76 euros. The one-off benefit upon the death of an insured person is increasing from 276.10 to 660 euros.

More Support for Families with Children

Families with children will receive an additional resource of more than 300 million euros through higher benefits and tax reliefs. Separately, 72.5 million euros are planned to increase nine of the 12 types of family benefits and raise the income thresholds.

To receive the full amount of monthly child benefits, the average monthly income per family member must be no more than 450 euros. For income between 450.01 and 500 euros, entitlement to 80% of the benefit is planned. The amounts are 30 euros for one child, 65 euros for two, 100 euros for three and 105 euros for four children, plus 15 euros for each additional child.

The benefit for a child with a disability degree of 90% or more is increasing to 704 euros per month. The poverty line is rising from 390 to 443 euros, which will affect the amount and access to some social payments. Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that “funding will not be reduced” for families of children with disabilities and that the conditions for providing the support will not be changed.

Which Costs May Increase

The maximum insurable income is increasing from 2,300 to 2,400 euros. For salaries above the new threshold, employees’ social security contributions will increase by approximately 12.40 euros per month under a standard employment contract, if the gross salary remains unchanged. The minimum insurable income for self-insured persons is rising to 660 euros, while the minimum thresholds by economic activity and profession are increasing by 6.4%.

The health insurance contribution remains at 8%, but the higher insurable income may increase the actual amount due. Employers are expected to be allowed to provide food vouchers worth up to 200 euros per month, but this will not be an automatic right for all employees.

The base values used to determine the tax assessments of real estate properties are expected to increase by 30% in 2027. This does not automatically mean a 30% higher tax for every property, as the final amount depends on the property’s characteristics, the municipal methodology and the local rate.

The draft Budget 2027 must go through debate and a vote in Parliament. Until the laws are finally adopted, the amounts and deadlines listed remain parameters of the draft rather than final rules in force.

Sources: dariknews.bg, government.bg, minfin.bg