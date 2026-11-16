Kostadin Kostadinov: Krushari Does Not Deserve to Have Its Name Associated with Ivaylo Mirchev Any Longer

The other day, I happened to run into the mayor of Krushari.

With tears in his eyes, the man pleaded with me:

- Please, Mr. Kostadinov, stop saying that Ivaylo Mirchev is from Krushari! He was only born and raised in our village. His mother is from one village in Krushari Municipality, while his father is from another village in the Rhodopes. You are embarrassing us like this; people have started making fun of us because of Mirchev! Our village is beautiful and does not deserve to be associated only with this man.

I reflected that Ilhan, as the mayor of Krushari is called, is absolutely right. Krushari is a small but very beautiful and picturesque municipality. It is located in the heart of Southern Dobrudja. The largest rock monastery complex in the Balkans, "Gyaur Evleri", is located on its territory. The fortified Roman triangle of Zaldapa - Adina - Palmatiss is also located here, preserving exceptional architectural ensembles from the time of the Late Roman Empire. The municipality is also home to the only Bulgarian monastery that is simultaneously a Muslim (Kızılbash) religious shrine—a tekke (the "St. Elijah" Monastery near the village of Alexandria). In conclusion, this is where the most beautiful section of the Suha Reka Canyon can be found, as well as Bulgaria’s largest dry valley.

I worked in the municipality while I was director of the Regional History Museum in Dobrich. I excavated Roman fortresses, made films about the municipality’s landmarks, and created the first tourist map of the Suha Reka area. That is why I fully agree with the mayor.

Krushari does not deserve to have its name associated with Ivaylo Mirchev any longer. The village is ashamed of him, while he himself is ashamed of his rural origins and has fled to hide all the way in Sofia’s "Lozenets" district. Although, strictly speaking, "Lazenets" was given that name because that is where the vineyards and gardens of Sofia’s residents used to be, and in practice it is a former villa zone, meaning that the migrant from Krushari has actually moved to the countryside again. But that is already a topic for another, psychoanalytic analysis:)