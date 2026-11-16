Two maritime drones hit the BETUL 8 near Kaliakra

Two maritime drones hit the cargo ship BETUL 8 in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea near Cape Kaliakra. The vessel capsized and is sinking, Novini.bg reported. At the time the distress signal was received, the ship was still afloat.

The distress signal was received at 9:15 a.m. by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna. The crew reported that the ship was sinking. The incident occurred approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra, in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

All sailors evacuated

All 12 crew members were rescued by two Cougar helicopters from the Krumovo Air Base and transported ashore. According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the sailors are in generally good condition. They were cold, but no one was seriously injured.

BETUL 8 was sailing under the Somali flag and was traveling from the Romanian city of Tulcea to Egypt. The ship was carrying bulk wheat. The captain refused to explain why the vessel had been sailing outside the territorial waters of Romania and Bulgaria. In response to a question from Maritime.bg, he said: “No comment.”

Warships and aircraft dispatched to the area

Four ships from the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Naval Group were sent to the scene – two Bulgarian, one Romanian and one Turkish. Two Cougar helicopters also took part in the rescue operation, along with a Su-25 aircraft of the Air Force, which conducted surveillance and reconnaissance.

The operation was coordinated by the Directorate-General for Emergency Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency “Maritime Administration.” Following the crew’s evacuation, the ship remains in the area of the incident and is sinking in the Black Sea.

Sources: novini.bg, maritime.bg, apnews.com