Terziev proposes that the municipality save more than 70 nursery groups

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev is submitting an emergency report to the Sofia Municipal Council to secure municipal funding for the salaries of educators who work in nursery groups because of the severe shortage of nurses.

The measure follows a letter from Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Nikolay Valov to Deputy Mayors Nadezhda Bacheva and Desislava Zhelyazkova. It states that the financial and labor-law arrangements for these specialists do not fall within the competence of the Ministry of Health.

The municipality will cover the cost

On October 20, Sofia Municipality sent five specific questions regarding the practical implementation of Article 14, Paragraph 5 of Ordinance No. 26. They include who should employ the educators, under which budget function their salaries should be paid, and which collective labor agreement should apply.

The Health Ministry's response leaves the funding to the municipal budget. According to calculations presented by the municipality, maintaining the existing nursery groups will cost €500,000 for just three months. If the scheme continues throughout the year and new groups are opened, the necessary funds will likely exceed €2 million.

At the same time, the funds provided under the state standards for nurses' salaries cannot be used to pay the educators. The budget under the “Education” function does not include funds for these staff positions.

More than 70 groups are at risk

Without urgent intervention by the Sofia Municipal Council, more than 70 functioning nursery groups are at risk of closure. The children in these groups are cared for under the procedure set out in Ordinance No. 26, which allows that, when it is permanently impossible to appoint a medical professional, care may be taken over by an educator with additional training and a childcare worker.

The problem is also blocking the opening of new groups. Municipal kindergartens have more than 3,500 vacant places, but the premises cannot be used because of the lack of staff and financial provision. Ready projects are available in the Slatina, Poduyane, Mladost, Lyulin, Oborishte and Krasno Selo districts.

In September, Health Minister Katya Ivkova said that “the care of children in nursery groups” could be provided by educators who had completed additional training, including in early childhood development and first aid. According to her, in this case it is sufficient to have one medical professional for all nursery groups in the kindergarten.

Until a lasting solution is found at the national level, the municipality will seek funds from Sofia's budget so that functioning groups are not closed and families are not left without childcare.

Sources: novini.bg