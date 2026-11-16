API commissions environmental assessments for 60 km of the Rila Motorway

The Road Infrastructure Agency (API) has signed a contract for preparing environmental assessments for the 60-kilometre section between the Gyueshevo border checkpoint and Dupnitsa of the future Rila Motorway. The contract is worth €133,300 excluding VAT, and the document was signed on 6 November 2026.

The contract covers a report assessing the impact on the environment and a report assessing the degree of impact on the protected areas within the Natura 2000 network. The completion period is 460 calendar days and begins after API provides the contractor with the necessary documentation.

The project is intended to link three motorways

The Gyueshevo–Dupnitsa section is the western extension of the larger Rila Motorway project. According to the plans drawn up so far, the route is to continue from Dupnitsa through Samokov towards the Ihtiman area, where it would connect with the Trakia Motorway. Another route towards the Hemus Motorway in the Buhovo area is also planned.

Once completed, the road link is expected to connect the border with the Republic of North Macedonia to the Struma, Trakia and Hemus motorways. The government is also exploring possibilities for public-private partnerships in major road projects.

“The government is also exploring possibilities for public-private partnerships in the implementation of major road projects, including the Rila Motorway, which would provide direct access from the national road network to the Gyueshevo border checkpoint.”

This was stated by Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Peev during the International Conference on Corridor 8 in Sofia.

The route has been changed several times

The idea for the Rila Motorway dates back more than 20 years. The initial plans from 2008 envisaged a high-speed road 140 km long, with an estimated cost of nearly BGN 1 billion. In subsequent stages, its length was changed to 100 km, 89 km and 107 km.

Eleven companies and consortia applied to prepare a conceptual design, but the results of the competition were not publicly announced by API. At present, there is no approved route, which means that the procedures preceding the start of construction have not yet been completed.

Sources: novini.bg