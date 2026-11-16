The captain of the cargo ship BETUL 8 refused to explain why the vessel had been sailing through the exclusive economic zones of Romania and Bulgaria instead of navigating in the territorial sea. His answer to Maritime.bg’s question was brief: “No comment”.

BETUL 8 was hit by two maritime drones southeast of Cape Kaliakra, after which it capsized in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. All 12 crew members were rescued. The captain suffered a minor laceration to the head.

The crew offers no explanation for the route

None of the sailors interviewed by Maritime.bg gave a reason for the chosen course. The chief officer said he was not aware of the owner company issuing any specific instructions regarding the route.

Thus, the question of why the ship sailed directly through the exclusive economic zones of the two countries remains unanswered. The exclusive economic zone is not part of the territorial sea, but the state has special rights over natural resources and certain activities within it.

Similarity to the drones used in the attack on CONTSHIP JET

According to photographs provided by sailors, the unmanned maritime craft appear identical to those used in the attack on the container ship CONTSHIP JET. In the previous incident, the ship was hit off the Bulgarian coast, and its crew was also rescued. The Bulgarian Navy confirmed that CONTSHIP JET had been struck by a surface drone.

There is currently no official conclusion as to who used the drones against BETUL 8 or why the ship was attacked. The similarity in the appearance of the craft was pointed out by Maritime.bg, but by itself it does not establish their origin or identify the perpetrator.

Change of flag and ownership

BETUL 8 is a 38-year-old vessel with IMO number 8817198. On July 19, 2026, it was reregistered under the flag of Somalia. The new owner company is registered in an offshore jurisdiction, while the ship had previously been owned by a Turkish company.

An aerial inspection of the area established that the vessel had capsized. There is no information about any confirmed pollution in the sea.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, maritime.bg