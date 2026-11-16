TELK decisions drive costs up to EUR 4.48 billion

Expenditure on disability pensions, personal assistance, monthly financial support and benefits for children with permanent disabilities is expected to reach EUR 4.48 billion in 2026. This represents 3.44% of gross domestic product, according to a Fiscal Council report covering the period 2021–2029.

The total for the four categories rose from EUR 1.60 billion in 2021 to EUR 3.80 billion in 2025. In real terms, the increase over the period was 1.82-fold. Disability pensions accounted for the largest share–around 68% of the total in 2025. Personal assistance accounted for 17%, monthly financial support for 12%, and benefits for children with permanent disabilities for 3%.

TELK decisions have increased more than fourfold

In 2025, 271,117 TELK decisions were issued, representing an 11% year-on-year increase. In 2021, their number was around 64,000. The sharpest increase was recorded in 2022–2023, including in Sofia and Plovdiv.

In 2025, the largest absolute increase was registered in Kardzhali–9,175 decisions, followed by Ruse and Pazardzhik. The increase was mainly driven by decisions for disabilities of up to 50% and between 50% and 70%. The share of decisions for disabilities above 90% fell to 22.2%.

The increase in decisions is linked to access to several types of payments and services. According to the Fiscal Council, the reasons for the rising expenditure include automatic indexation, a larger number of recipients and higher average payment amounts. Pensions are adjusted under the Swiss rule, financial support is linked to the poverty line, and the hourly rate for personal assistance is tied to the minimum wage.

Personal assistance has increased 4.5-fold

Expenditure on personal assistance increased 4.5-fold between 2021 and 2025, while spending on disability pensions rose 2.3-fold. The share of disability pensions in total pension expenditure increased from 15.6% to 21%.

Under the ESSPROS methodology, expenditure on the “Disability” function in Bulgaria amounted to 2.22% of GDP in 2024, compared with an average of 1.91% for the EU-27. Personal assistance covers around 1.3% of the population.

Under the Fiscal Council’s restrictive scenario, expenditure in the four categories could reach EUR 5.73 billion in 2029. Under the inertial scenario, the forecast is EUR 6.20 billion, while under the high-growth scenario it is EUR 6.75 billion.

The Fiscal Council points to risks associated with payments without a budget cap, automatic indexation exceeding the pace of economic growth, and differences in the practices of the commissions. Its recommendations include stricter oversight of decisions and service provision, unified reporting of expenditure, and the pilot introduction of a functional assessment. The report stresses the need for funds to be directed “towards actual needs while preserving access to support”.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg