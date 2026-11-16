Georgi Prodanov: Radev is left without political backing

Rumen Radev increasingly appears to be a politician without any backing, political scientist and university lecturer Georgi Prodanov said in a comment for the Bulgarian National Radio. In his words, the government has shifted to a defensive position, which was also evident at the briefing following the Council of Ministers meeting.

Prodanov described as indicative of poor governance the explanation that the cabinet had been making excuses by citing the legacy of the previous six months. According to him, the very word “excuse” suggests an attempt to conceal another state of affairs.

“Radev increasingly appears to be someone hanging in mid-air, with no support from anywhere,” Georgi Prodanov said.

The political scientist suggested that such a defensive position could be the result of governmental weakness, the specific state of the finances or problems in the country. He also pointed to the opposition’s increased activity in recent days.

Opposition gains visibility following the government’s mistakes

According to Prodanov, the opposition did not independently set the agenda but reacted to issues on which the government had made mistakes. In his view, this was precisely what had given the opposition formations greater public visibility and had prompted the cabinet to recognise that their actions could harm its image.

He linked the statements by MPs from PB that they were learning from the opposition what was being planned in the budget to problems within the parliamentary group. Among the names mentioned was Anton Kutev, whom Prodanov described as one of the people closest to Rumen Radev.

The political scientist suggested that the processes in the National Assembly might be managed not by the prime minister but by Nikolay Koprinkov, Radev’s chief of staff. This was presented as an allegation whose grounds Prodanov linked to the public signals from recent days.

The 2027 budget as a “budget of salvation”

Prodanov described the 2027 budget as a “budget of salvation”. In his words, the social rhetoric surrounding the draft serves as a kind of insurance against public discontent over rights being infringed before the budget is adopted.

According to the political scientist, this approach places PB in the position previously occupied by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, both in terms of conduct and in the way excuses are presented. He also said that expectations of major changes, which had existed during the first six months, had now weakened.

Sources: novini.bg