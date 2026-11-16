Vuldzhev: There is no clear plan for the reform in the 2027 Budget

There is no specific plan for how the administrative reform will be carried out and how spending will be limited in the draft state budget for 2027. This was stated by economist Georgi Vuldzhev on the bTV programme “Face to Face”. Kuzman Iliev also described the planned cuts in the central administration as insufficient.

“Nowhere in the budget can you find an explanation of how this decline in spending growth will be achieved,” Vuldzhev said. According to him, it is unclear where the planned consolidation will come from and how the administrative reform will be implemented in practice.

The difference between 2027 and 2028

The economist pointed out that wage costs are expected to increase by around 6% in 2027, while growth of just 1% has been projected for 2028. According to him, the draft does not explain how such a sharp slowdown will be achieved.

Vuldzhev expressed disappointment that the Ministry of Finance had not presented a detailed plan for streamlining the administration, despite having had months to prepare it. His criticism focuses on the lack of specifics regarding the measures intended to limit the increase in spending.

The issue of the eliminated positions

The draft provides for the elimination of 5% of the established positions in the central administration. However, the question was raised during the discussion of whether this would lead to an actual reduction in the number of employees or would mainly affect vacant positions.

Kuzman Iliev described the measure as “a decent step, but nothing extraordinary”. Vuldzhev pointed out that even vacant positions are included in the budget, meaning that removing them could still limit spending.

The dispute over the administrative reform remains linked to whether the planned cuts are part of an overall change in the administration’s structure and functions or primarily represent a reduction in budgeted positions.

Sources: novini.bg