The cargo ship BETUL 8 was hit by two maritime drones in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, capsized and sank. All 12 sailors on board were rescued, bTV reported.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. The ship was sailing from the Romanian city of Tulcea to Egypt with 3,000 tonnes of bulk wheat. There were eight sailors from Turkey and four from Azerbaijan on board.

„Two drones that came by sea struck us in the hull,“ said the captain, Lyutvi. The sailor Ibrahim assumed that the attack had been carried out by a Russian drone, but this version has not been officially confirmed.

„I think we were hit by a Russian drone. It is unlikely to have been Ukrainian, because we were coming from Ukraine,“ Ibrahim said.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the distress signal was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna at 9:15 a.m. Four vessels from the permanent Black Sea mine countermeasures group were dispatched to the scene – two Bulgarian, one Romanian and one Turkish.

12 sailors rescued by helicopters

Two Cougar helicopters took part in the rescue operation. An aerial inspection was also carried out by a Su-25 aircraft.

„The inspections made it clear that the ship had capsized. There was debris scattered around it, and there were two life rafts, one of which was sending up smoke signals, indicating that there were people on board. People were also seen waving,“ said Flotilla Admiral Vanyo Musinski, deputy commander of the Bulgarian Navy.

The sailors were rescued using a rescue basket. One of them had a cut, while the others were frightened and freezing. The rescuers also noted their good preparation for dealing with an emergency.

„We were impressed that the sailors clearly had good training, because when we lowered the rescue basket to them, they knew what to do,“ said Captain Hristo Bekyarov, the flight engineer.

The rescued sailors arrived on Bulgarian soil three and a half hours after the attack. „We are all ready to respond – not only the Air Force, but absolutely all state institutions – so that we can provide the best possible response in a timely manner,“ said Lieutenant Colonel Plamen Donchev, deputy commander of the 24th Air Base – Krumovo.

Sixth merchant ship attacked in 45 days

BETUL 8 is the sixth merchant ship to have been attacked by drones in Bulgaria’s economic zone over the past 45 days, bTV reported. According to The Associated Press, the ship sank off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast while carrying wheat from Romania to Egypt.

At present, no perpetrator of the attack has been officially identified. The investigation will determine the origin of the drones that struck the ship.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, apnews.com, bntnews.bg