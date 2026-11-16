Dobri Mitrev: Will the state help in the event of an “excessive loss”?

Dobri Mitrev, chairman of the Bulgarian Industrial Association, described the draft 2027 budget as „sobering“, but criticized the idea of an „excess profit“ tax. In an interview with Nova News, he said that the budget plan was not ideal, but that the inherited budget deficit was limiting the government’s options.

„There is no way it can be reduced within a few months or a year. We need to show understanding towards the government as it tries to put public finances back on the right track,“ Mitrev said.

Among the positive elements, he pointed to the planned reduction of the deficit to 3.5% of gross domestic product on a cash basis, the removal of automatic mechanisms for increasing expenditure, and the reduction of the redistribution share. The Council of Ministers presented the draft budget with the expectation that the deficit under the consolidated fiscal program would decrease from 5.5% in 2026 to 3.5% in 2027.

The minimum wage remains at €660

Regarding the minimum wage, Mitrev explained that the amount of €660 was lower than the initially announced €690 because the previous calculation mechanism had been scrapped. He described the change as good news and said that the previous approach had been „unfair“ and „did not reflect reality“.

The draft budget provides for the minimum wage to be €660 from January 1, 2027. The same amount is also set as the minimum insurable income for self-insured individuals.

Warning for investments

Mitrev spoke out against the „excess profit“ tax, envisaged as a one-off measure for certain economic sectors. In his words, the idea that the state should take 33% of companies’ turnover because of their strong results sends a bad signal to investors, particularly foreign ones.

„Since there is such a concept as „excess profit“, there should also be an „excessive loss“, and what will the state do with companies that are experiencing an „excessive loss“?“ the BIA chairman asked rhetorically.

According to Mitrev, the tax is aimed at covering the budget deficit and affects companies that pay a significant share of the taxes and social security contributions in the country. He warned that after the introduction of such taxation, some companies might reconsider their investment plans in Bulgaria. The government has already approved the draft 2027 budget, which is due to be considered by the National Assembly.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg