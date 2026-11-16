Velislava Delcheva: The Prime Minister’s Apology Was Unexpected

“The Prime Minister’s apology was quite unexpected.” This is how Ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva commented on Rumen Radev’s public reaction after tensions over the proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act.

The Prime Minister apologised to the mothers of children with disabilities before the Council of Ministers’ meeting at which the draft budget for 2027 was discussed. Radev assured them that, regardless of the budget deficit, there would be no reduction in funding for children with disabilities and no change to the conditions for receiving support.

More than 800 complaints in two days

“I want to apologise to the mothers of children with disabilities. Regardless of the deficit, there will be no reduction in the funding for them and no change to the conditions applying to them,” Rumen Radev said.

The proposals concerning the status and remuneration of parents who work as personal assistants to their children sparked public discontent. Ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva said that more than 800 complaints on the matter had been submitted to the institution in just two days.

In her position addressed to the National Assembly, Delcheva insisted that the changes be discussed extensively, as they affect parents of children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities. She raised questions concerning employment rights, social security coverage, paid leave, protection in cases of temporary incapacity for work and guarantees for the payment of remuneration.

According to the ombudswoman, a possible transition from an employment relationship to a special personal assistance services contract could affect most severely those for whom working as an assistant is their main or only source of income.

Controversial provisions to be redrafted

Following the protests and meetings with representatives of the parents, the governing parties announced that they were withdrawing the controversial proposals. A new draft is to be prepared, which must be discussed with the people affected by the changes and undergo public consultation.

The parents insist that their employment contracts be preserved, that their remuneration remain linked to the minimum wage and that their social security rights not be restricted. They also raise the issue of payment for work performed on weekends and public holidays, as caring for people with disabilities does not stop for calendar holidays.

Delcheva said that the Prime Minister’s apology was an important political signal, but that the final assessment would depend on the content of the new provisions and on whether they preserve the rights and incomes of personal assistants.

Sources: mediapool.bg, news.bg, taralej.bg