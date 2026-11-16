The judiciary’s budget for 2027 will be coordinated with it, Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov said after a meeting with heads of the judicial system and representatives of the judicial administration. The discussion focused on remuneration, clothing allowances and possible measures to limit the budgetary burden.

“There are times when the budget’s capabilities are exhausted. We need magistrates who are motivated to work, as well as an efficient and well-functioning administration,” Naydenov said.

The meeting was attended by Boyan Magdalinchev, the representative of the Supreme Judicial Council, Galina Zaharova, President of the Supreme Court of Cassation, Vanya Ancheva, Acting President of the Supreme Administrative Court, and Magdalena Lazarova, Acting Prosecutor General. The heads of the two judicial employees’ organizations were also invited.

The talks took place against the backdrop of discontent among the judicial administration over the parameters of the draft budget for 2027. The draft provides for a 5% increase in remuneration, while judicial employees objected to plans to limit clothing allowances. On November 13, they organized a protest initiative under the motto “The Invisible Ones in the Judicial System.”

The 20-Salary Compensation Will Remain

Naydenov assured that the compensation of 20 salaries upon magistrates reaching retirement age would not be abolished. He also said that everything possible was being done within the budget to preserve the remuneration of magistrates and judicial employees.

The minister said that employees’ clothing allowances would not be abolished through regulatory changes. However, he said the system needed reform to optimize spending.

“Magistrates’ remuneration can only move forward, not backward,” the justice minister said. He dismissed as “fake news” the claim that he had requested cuts to magistrates who do not have irremovability status.

They Want Changes to Fees and the Organization of Cases

The participants discussed limiting the number of cases reaching the supreme courts, as well as increasing court fees. Representatives of the judiciary said that cuts to judicial employees were not possible. According to Boyan Magdalinchev, the administration’s size is in line with the number of incoming cases.

Galina Zaharova called for secure remuneration and clear, objective criteria for determining it. In her words, funding is part of the independence of judges, prosecutors and investigating magistrates. “The rule of law means that the judiciary must be protected,” the President of the Supreme Court of Cassation said.

Vanya Ancheva said that the judiciary does not generate its own revenue and relies on the other branches of government. She pointed out that state fees had not been updated since 1991, while judicial employees were overburdened and underpaid.

The Next Steps

Representatives of the judicial administration called for a unified job classification and a unified appraisal methodology. Magdalena Lazarova identified the competitions, appraisal and secondment of prosecutors—not only remuneration issues—as key to the reform.

Naydenov recalled that in 2022, three remuneration models for the judicial system had been developed, including a study of international practices. The ideas discussed include narrowing the gap between the lowest and highest remuneration levels and providing support for magistrates at district and regional level.

The minister identified the development of e-justice as a possible way to save funds. The Supreme Judicial Council has already expressed its readiness to discuss with the Ministry of Finance the financial consequences of changes to social security contributions, which are expected to come into force on January 1, 2027.

Sources: darik.bg, dariknews.bg, bgnes.bg