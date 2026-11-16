Nikolay Milkov chosen as Bulgaria’s ambassador to the US

Nikolay Milkov has been chosen as Bulgaria’s new ambassador to the United States, several media outlets report, citing sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the presidential institution. His candidacy has been approved, but his official appointment in Washington is still pending.

If the procedure is completed, Milkov will take over one of Bulgaria’s most important diplomatic posts. He is currently Bulgaria’s permanent representative to the North Atlantic Council in Brussels – a position he has held since May 2023. Before him, the post of Bulgarian ambassador to the US was held by Georgi Panayotov, whose term was ended prematurely in 2025.

Career in defence and diplomacy

Milkov was born on 10 December 1957 in Sofia. He graduated from the French Language High School and completed a degree in “International Relations” at the University of National and World Economy. In 1991, he defended his doctoral dissertation in the field of international relations and contemporary history.

His professional career began at the Ministry of Defence. In 1992, he worked on issues related to NATO and the Western European Union, and between 1993 and 1997 he was deputy head of a section in the Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Bulgarian Army, where he was responsible for political analysis.

He then moved to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Between 1997 and 2001, he headed the “Coordination and Planning” Directorate, and in 2001 he was appointed ambassador to Romania. From 2004 to 2005, he was deputy foreign minister, and from 2005 to 2009 – Bulgaria’s consul general in New York.

Ambassador, minister and representative to NATO

Milkov was Bulgaria’s ambassador to Canada from 2013 to 2017. After his term ended, he joined the presidential administration. Initially, he served as secretary for preparations for Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the EU, and later became President Rumen Radev’s secretary for foreign policy.

In December 2020, he was appointed ambassador to France, and in 2021 he also received accreditation to the Principality of Monaco and the position of permanent representative to UNESCO. From August 2022 to May 2023, he served as caretaker foreign minister in the two caretaker governments headed by Prime Minister Galab Donev.

During his term as foreign minister, Milkov stated:

“Bulgaria will always be a loyal and reliable partner in NATO”.

The quote comes from a statement he made at a public event in Bucharest in November 2022, reported by the Bulgarian News Agency.

As Bulgaria’s permanent representative to NATO, Milkov presented his credentials to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in May 2023. His new appointment in Washington would place at the head of the embassy a diplomat with experience in relations with the US, NATO, the European Union and international organisations.

Sources: faktor.bg, eurocom.bg, bta.bg