The shortage of workers remains a serious problem for construction companies in the Smolyan region, while this year has seen an increase in the hiring of workers from third countries. They include citizens of Nepal, India, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Syria.

“The shortage of workers remains a serious problem for construction companies in the Smolyan region,” Asen Sokolov, chairman of the Chamber of Builders in Smolyan, told BTA.

The sites are mainly in Plovdiv and Sofia

A large proportion of the companies registered with the Smolyan chamber work on construction sites in Plovdiv and Sofia. The reason is that there is less work in Smolyan, Sokolov points out.

According to him, both companies and workers are turning to the major cities. Construction companies from the region are already relying on workers from third countries not only for sites in the Smolyan region, but also for activities outside the area.

“Smolyan workers engaged on construction sites across the country are gradually migrating along with their families,” Sokolov says. According to him, this process is contributing to the depopulation of the mountainous region.

The chamber monitors unregistered work

The Chamber of Builders in Smolyan has launched an initiative against the shadow economy. It targets people and activities operating without registration, without a company and without the necessary qualifications, thereby avoiding the payment of taxes.

The chamber is monitoring construction sites in the region for workers hired without official registration. Against the backdrop of the labor shortage, the construction sector in the region is simultaneously seeking new workers and trying to curb unregulated employment.

Sources: utroruse.com