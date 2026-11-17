A new automated system for paying the toll for crossing the Danube Bridge near Ruse will begin operating at 08:00. It is intended for drivers travelling from Bulgaria to Romania.

According to information from the Customs Agency, the toll can be paid in advance via a web application or on site using self-service terminals. Debit and credit cards, as well as specialised cards for heavy goods vehicles, are accepted.

Cash payments will remain available temporarily

The option to pay in cash will be retained until January 31, 2027. Two separate lanes have been designated for this purpose at the crossing.

The toll price remains unchanged. No additional fees will be charged for electronic payments.

„The new system was developed by the Customs Agency to speed up crossing, reduce queues and increase transparency in the reporting of revenue.“

The new payment method is expected to facilitate crossing the Danube Bridge and reduce the need for drivers who choose an electronic transaction to be served at a cash desk.

Sources: bntnews.bg