The 2027 Draft Budget will be considered at first reading during an extraordinary meeting of the relevant committee in the National Assembly. The budgets of public social security and the National Health Insurance Fund will also be discussed.

The budget plan was adopted by the Council of Ministers on November 16 and submitted to parliament. It was drawn up based on expected economic growth of 2.5% in 2027 and average annual inflation of 4%.

Spending, Revenue and Deficit

The draft provides for more than €55 billion in spending and over €51 billion in revenue. The projected budget deficit is €4.9 billion, or 3.5% of gross domestic product on a cash basis.

These figures are set out in the explanatory memorandum to the draft budget, which will first be considered by the relevant committee and then in the plenary chamber.

Changes in Incomes

As of January 1, 2027, the minimum wage will increase to €660. Pensions will be increased under the Swiss rule as of July 1.

Wages in the public sector are expected to rise by 5%, while teachers’ salaries will increase by 7.5%. Salaries in the “Security” sector are frozen under the draft.

New Revenue

The revenue section includes a 33% tax on excess profits in six sectors. The draft also provides for a new excise duty on high-powered cars.

After the discussion in the relevant committee, the bill must be put to a first-reading vote in the National Assembly. BNT reported that the extraordinary meeting has been scheduled to consider the three budget bills.

Sources: bntnews.bg